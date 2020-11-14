Oregon reports more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 for a third consecutive day

Another 1,097 people in Oregon have tested positive for the coronavirus and six more have died.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday for a third day in a row.

The state had 1,097 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, the state's second-highest daily increase so far. There has been a total of 56,018 known cases across the state since the start of the pandemic.

In the past 10 days, Oregon's had its 10 highest daily case counts yet, ranging from 723 cases to 1,122 cases. During this stretch, Oregon has averaged 910 cases per day.

Nov. 5: 805

Nov. 6: 770

Nov. 7: 988

Nov. 8: 874

Nov. 9: 723

Nov. 10: 771

Nov. 11: 876

Nov. 12: 1,122

Nov. 13: 1,076

Nov. 14: 1,097

The counties with the most cases were Washington (191), Multnomah (146) and Clackamas (144).

Baker: 11

Benton: 17

Clackamas: 144

Clatsop: 5

Columbia: 11

Coos: 14

Crook: 8

Deschutes: 47

Douglas: 23

Grant: 1

Harney: 2

Hood River:3

Jackson: 109

Jefferson: 11

Josephine: 9

Klamath: 20

Lake: 2

Lane: 77

Lincoln: 10

Linn: 34

Malheur: 19

Marion: 59

Morrow: 6

Multnomah: 146

Polk: 15

Umatilla: 39

Union: 5

Wasco: 17

Washington: 191

Yamhill: 37

The OHA also reported that six more people died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 759 people. The health authority released the following information about those who died:

Oregon’s 754th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 8 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 755th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Multnomah County. He tested positive on October 28 and died on Nov. 3 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 756th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Nov. 3 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 757th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Lane County. He tested positive on September 29 and died on November 9 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 758th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Multnomah County. She tested positive on October 5 and died on November 1 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 759th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Clackamas County. He tested positive on September 25 and died on November 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

On Friday afternoon, Gov. Kate Brown announced a statewide, two-week "freeze" to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In Multnomah County, the freeze will be in effect for at least four weeks.