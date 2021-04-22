Oregon reports 993 COVID-19 cases, new highest total since January

Cases continue to surge in Oregon with the second day in a row with more than 900 reported.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In its daily report, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 993 new confirmed and presumptive positive COVID-19 cases and one more death. Thursday’s total cases surpass that of Wednesday’s which had held the title of the most daily cases since Oregon saw numbers climbing to more than 1,000 in January.



This points to a trend of surging numbers. OHA's weekly COVID-19 report released Tuesday said daily cases in Oregon surged last week for a fourth consecutive week. That trend is looking likely to continue with totals in the 900s over the past two days.



Thursday’s cases bring the state’s total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 178,110. The death toll climbs to 2,467.

Cases and deaths



The cases were found in the following counties:

Baker (14), Benton (24), Clackamas (116), Clatsop (4), Columbia (14), Coos (6), Crook (12), Curry (2), Deschutes (57), Douglas (5), Grant (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (46), Jefferson (6), Josephine (17), Klamath (54), Lake (2), Lane (54), Lincoln (7), Linn (34), Malheur (2), Marion (109), Morrow (1), Multnomah (206), Polk (20), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (8), Union (2), Wasco (16), Washington (128) and Yamhill (20).

As ever, the largest number of cases are often found in the most populous counties like Multnomah with 206, Washington with 128 and Clackamas with 116.

OHA released the following information on the one death reported Thursday:

Oregon’s 2,467th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on April 21 and died on April 21 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

OHA made a note that it had misreported information on the 2,461st death in the state. The man was reported to be 82, when he was in fact, 61 years old.





Vaccines in Oregon

Oregon is averaging 34,328 doses per day over the last seven days. It has now administered a total of 1,398,442 doses of Pfizer, 1,172,051 doses of Moderna and 91,160 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,091,777 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,658,130 people who have had at least one dose.

To date, 1,683,045 doses of Pfizer, 1,432,000 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

A pause on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine went into effect on April 13 in Oregon as the vaccine was found to cause a very rare but serious and possibly fatal blood clot in a handful of women who had received it. OHA found a reporting error from vaccination sites stating that J&J vaccines had been given. This was reported to have been an error in 121 of the 159 reported cases.

OHA said it will continue to clarify with vaccine providers whether these are data entry errors or not. If a J&J dose is administered, OHA said it will investigate why and is reiterating that it is recommended to pause on giving J&J doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hospitalizations

There are 283 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 11 more than was reported on Wednesday. There are 69 people in the intensive care unity with the virus, which four than was reported on Wednesday.