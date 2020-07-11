Oregon reports 988 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

Oregon set a new record for one-day totals of COVID-19 cases after several days of record breaking numbers in a single day.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon set a new single-day high for new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 988 new confirmed and presumptive cases cases of COVID-19, raising the state's total number of cases to 49,587.

COVID-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 729, the OHA said Nov. 7.

Today's cases are the highest number reported on a single day since the start of the pandemic in Oregon.

These high case numbers are a stark reminder of why the new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 announced yesterday by Governor Kate Brown are being implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Oregon set a new record for daily reported COVID-19 cases with 805 cases. Friday's number of reported cases is the second-highest number reported in one day since the start of the pandemic.

Brown announced on Friday a two-week pause on social activities in counties where COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

Clackamas County health officials reported on Saturday the county is "on the cusp" of being added to the list of counties restricting activities.

“Clackamas County residents will find out Monday if we’re subject to these further restrictions,” said Dr. Sarah Present, Clackamas County Public Health Officer. “But there are things we can do now to keep our guard up – and keep our businesses open.”

Dr. Present listed a number of steps we can all take to protect ourselves, our families, our friends and our communities:

Cancel larger social gatherings

Use these social limits to guide your Thanksgiving and holiday plans

Gather indoors less often, with fewer people, for a shorter time

Continue to wear face coverings

Continue to physically distance yourself from others — at least 6 feet

Continue to wash your hands often – especially before eating and touching your face

Get your flu shot

Stay home if you’re sick, or have been in contact with someone who’s sick

Brown posted a tweet online in response to Saturday's staggering case numbers for the state of Oregon saying Oregonians need to be on the "offense" in order to protect one another COVID-19.

988. That's more cases in a day than we once saw in a week, or a month. We have lost too many lives to COVID-19. It’s time to go on offense. To protect our families. Our loved ones with health conditions. With compromised immune systems. It's on all of us to protect each other. pic.twitter.com/P0zhLwpD1O — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) November 7, 2020

The counties with the highest numbers of cases Saturday were Multnomah with 240 cases, Washington with 133 cases and Clackamas with 129 cases.

Here are the counties with new cases reported Saturday:

Baker: 5

Benton: 8

Clackamas: 129

Clatsop: 4

Columbia: 3

Coos: 4

Crook: 2

Deschutes: 32

Douglas: 23

Grant: 17

Harney: 1

Hood River: 1

Jackson: 78

Jefferson: 4

Josephine: 10

Klamath: 12

Lane: 75

Linn: 12

Malheur: 15

Marion: 75

Morrow: 2

Multnomah: 240

Polk: 12

Tillamook: 4

Umatilla: 27

Union: 10

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 4

Washington: 133

Yamhill: 45

The OHA released the following information Saturday about the 13 people who died: