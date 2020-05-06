Oregon reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

97 cases is the third highest single-day total since the coronavirus pandemic began.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials reported 97 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases, and two more deaths on Friday.

Oregon's death toll is now 161 people.

Ninety-seven new cases is the third highest single-day total since the pandemic began, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Over the last three days, 238 cases have been reported in Oregon.

The OHA said despite the spike in cases, Oregon’s overall rate of infection remains among the lowest in the U.S.

More widespread testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases are all factors in the elevated number of daily cases, the OHA said.

The new cases were found in the following counties:

Benton: 5

Clackamas: 6

Deschutes: 1

Douglas: 1

Hood River: 9

Jefferson: 9

Klamath: 1

Lincoln: 4

Linn: 3

Malheur: 1

Marion: 17

Multnomah: 12

Umatilla: 1

Wasco: 3

Washington: 20

Yamhill: 4

The two people who died were a 63-year-old Multnomah County man who tested positive on April 29 and died June 3 at the Portland VA Medical Center, and a 96-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive on May 31 and died June 3 at Salem Hospital.

Both had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon has a total of 4,570 cases (including presumptive cases) as of Friday morning.

The amount of known active infections in Oregon is unclear.

While presumptive cases have not yet tested positive, they have shown COVID-19 symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

In its weekly report on the pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority said 1.9% of people tested during the week of May 25-31 tested positive for the coronavirus. That percentage is up slightly from 1.7% during the previous week.

The number of COVID-19 tests administered (18,215) during the week of May 25-31 increased by 5% from the previous week.

State data shows 143,118 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Oregon and 138,676 tests (96.8%) have come back negative.