Oregon reports 816 new COVID-19 cases, highest total in more than two months

This is the third straight week that both case numbers and deaths have surpassed the week prior.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported a total of 816 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in its daily update on Wednesday. It also reported an additional three deaths.

Wednesday’s numbers bring the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 172,206 and the death toll moved to 2,449. This is the highest number of positive cases that Oregon has seen since Feb. 5 when 846 cases were reported.

OHA notes in its report that this is the third consecutive week that the number of cases has surged, hospitalizations have been up and there have been more deaths than the week prior.

OHA reported 3,722 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, April 5 through Sunday, April 11. That represents a 26% increase from the previous week. There were 47 reported COVID-19 related deaths, which is the highest weekly total in five weeks.

The cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties:

Baker (14), Benton (25), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (2), Columbia (13), Coos (4), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (84), Douglas (8), Grant (32), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (50), Jefferson (3), Josephine (19), Klamath (27), Lane (49), Lincoln (6), Linn (23), Malheur (2), Marion (83), Morrow (1), Multnomah (126), Polk (18), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Union (2), Wasco (8), Washington (86) and Yamhill (9).

The following information was released by OHA about the three recorded deaths:

Oregon’s 2,447th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Tillamook County who tested positive on March 17 and died on April 13 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,448th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on February 22 and died on March 15. The location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,449th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on March 1 and died on April 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Across Oregon, there are 200 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is three more than was reported on Tuesday. There are 52 patients in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,215,804 doses of Pfizer, 1,052,206 doses of Moderna and 86,624 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Wednesday, 945,453 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,492,658 people who have had at least one dose.

For more vaccine information visit OHA’s dashboards.