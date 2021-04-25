Oregon reports 780 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

The state's death toll has risen to 2,485 and the total number of reported infections in the state since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 180,700.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 780 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in its daily report on Sunday.



The state's death toll has risen to 2,485 and the total number of reported infections in the state since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 180,700.

Cases and deaths

The 780 cases reported on Sunday were found in the following counties:



Baker (2), Benton (8), Clackamas (89), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (3), Crook (15), Deschutes (85), Douglas (4), Grant (27), Hood River (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Klamath (37), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (6), Linn (31), Malheur (1), Marion (111), Morrow (2), Multnomah (169), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (81) and Yamhill (21)



OHA released the following information about the one reported death:



Oregon’s 2,485th death is a 95-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on April 21 and died on April 24 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Hospitalizations

There are 291 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is four fewer than was reported on Saturday. There are 66 people in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, which is no change from Saturday.





Vaccine information

Oregon is averaging 34,852 doses of vaccine per day, according to OHA.



OHA said that Oregon has administered a total of 1,476,008 doses of Pfizer, 1,229,881 doses of Moderna and 92,058 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 1,731,015 doses of Pfizer, 1,454,400 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.