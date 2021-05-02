Oregon reports 756 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Oregon has surpassed 2,500 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 756 new positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths due to the virus in its daily report on Sunday.



Sunday’s cases bring the total number of reported infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 186,344. The death roll in Oregon has risen to 2,501.



OHA wrote in its release about passing the 2,500 death milestone:

More than 2,500 deaths in Oregon is a tragic milestone in the pandemic. Oregon Health Authority extends condolences to all of those who have lost a family member, friend, colleague or community member to COVID-19.

Cases and deaths

The 756 cases were reported in the following counties:



Benton (16), Clackamas (93), Columbia (4), Crook (8), Deschutes (67), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (13), Jefferson (4), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lane (56), Lincoln (3), Linn (24), Malheur (1), Marion (81), Morrow (1), Multnomah (217), Polk (12), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (74) and Yamhill (14).



OHA released the following information about the 3 deaths:



Oregon’s 2,499th death is a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,500th death is a 72-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 23 and died on April 30. The location of death and the presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,501st death is an 84-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on April 19 and died on April 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Hospitalizations

There are 345 people in hospitals across Oregon with COVID-19, which is 14 more than was reported on Saturday. This is the highest number of hospitalizations that Oregon has seen in the past seven days. OHA also reposted 76 patients in intensive care units, which is five more than was reported on Saturday.



The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,322, which is a 21.3% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 345.





Vaccinations

Over the past seven days, Oregon has administered an average of 33,710 doses of vaccine a day.



A total of 1,632,561 doses of Pfizer, 1,315,255 second doses of Moderna and 96,938 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date. There have been 1,940,445 doses of Pfizer, 1,575,700 doses of Moderna and 228,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines delivered across Oregon.



For more information on vaccinations and COVID-19 in Oregon, visit OHA’s dashboards.