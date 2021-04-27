Oregon reports 740 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

As hospitalizations in the state have risen, 15 counties will move into the Extreme Risk Category Friday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 740 new positive and presumptive positive COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in its daily report on Tuesday.



The new cases bring the state’s total number of reported infections to 182,040 since the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll has risen to 2,488.

Cases and deaths



The reported cases were found in the following counties:

Baker (5), Benton (16), Clackamas (64), Clatsop (8), Columbia (10), Coos (6), Crook (9), Curry (4), Deschutes (80), Douglas (15), Grant (7), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (29), Jefferson (3), Josephine (8), Klamath (45), Lake (4), Lane (67), Lincoln (3), Linn (23), Malheur (8), Marion (48), Multnomah (116), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (114) and Yamhill (11)

OHA reported the following about the two deaths:

Oregon’s 2,487th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on March 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,488th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 22 and died on April 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.



Vaccinations



The new seven-day running average for vaccination doses in Oregon is 34,529 per day.



Oregon has now administered a total of 1,516,928 doses of Pfizer, 1,243,461 doses of Moderna and 92,725 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,188,803 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,753,789 people who have had at least one dose.

To date, 1,819,935 doses of Pfizer, 1,538,800 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.