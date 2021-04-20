Oregon reports 580 COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

The death toll will remain the same despite the newly reported death. A previous death was misreported, according to OHA.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced in its daily update on Tuesday another 580 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state and one more death.



Tuesday’s numbers bring the total number of recorded infections in the state to 176,157. However, the death toll remains at 2,460 because of a correction from a previously reported death, according to OHA.



On April 7, a 48-year-old man was reported to have died from COVID-19, however, he is not dead.



Oregon’s 2,460th death is an 82-year-old man from Sherman County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 27 at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Arizona. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were found in the following counties: Benton (20), Clackamas (47), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (6), Crook (11), Curry (4), Deschutes (42), Douglas (8), Gilliam (1), Grant (8), Harney (7), Hood River (3), Jackson (47), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Klamath (47), Lake (1), Lane (67), Linn (13), Malheur (2), Marion (21), Morrow (2), Multnomah (86), Polk (7), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wallow (1), Wasco (3), Washington (81), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (9).

A total of 255 people are in this hospital with COVID-19, which is 12 more than was reported on Monday. There are 58 people in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, which is one more than was reported on Monday.



Oregon continues its vaccination effort and has administered 1,349,485 doses of Pfizer, 1,135,323 doses of Moderna and 88,696 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,044,211 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,615,363 people who have had at least one dose.