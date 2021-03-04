Oregon reports 476 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Saturday reported 476 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths connected to the virus. The state has reported 166,480 cases total since the start of the pandemic, including 2,391 deaths.
Twenty-nine of Oregon's 36 counties reported new cases Saturday. Multnomah County reported the most with 66, closely followed by Clackamas County with 65. Here's a county-by-county breakdown:
Baker (13), Benton (7), Clackamas (65), Columbia (10), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (30), Douglas (4), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (2), Josephine (14), Klamath (31), Lake (1), Lane (39), Lincoln (6), Linn (18), Malheur (1), Marion (37), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (11), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (50), Yamhill (10).
Vaccinations
On Saturday, OHA said 44,782 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.
The state has given 983,921 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 911,515 doses of Moderna, which both require two doses, and 47,048 doses of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine. OHA's vaccine dashboard says more than 723,000 Oregonians are fully vaccinated.
To date, 1,225,575 doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 doses of Moderna and 105,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Hospitalizations
There are 153 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, four fewer than reported Friday. Forty-four COVID patients are in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Friday.
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the six people who died:
- Oregon’s 2,386th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 14 and died on March 26 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,387th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on February 17 and died on March 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,388th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Curry County who tested positive on March 16 and died on March 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,389th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on March 12 and died on March 19 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,390th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Lake County who tested positive on March 11 and died on March 26 at Lake District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,391st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on January 18 and died on February 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.