Oregon reports 476 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Saturday reported 476 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths connected to the virus. The state has reported 166,480 cases total since the start of the pandemic, including 2,391 deaths.

Twenty-nine of Oregon's 36 counties reported new cases Saturday. Multnomah County reported the most with 66, closely followed by Clackamas County with 65. Here's a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker (13), Benton (7), Clackamas (65), Columbia (10), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (30), Douglas (4), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (2), Josephine (14), Klamath (31), Lake (1), Lane (39), Lincoln (6), Linn (18), Malheur (1), Marion (37), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (11), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (50), Yamhill (10).

Vaccinations

On Saturday, OHA said 44,782 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

The state has given 983,921 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 911,515 doses of Moderna, which both require two doses, and 47,048 doses of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine. OHA's vaccine dashboard says more than 723,000 Oregonians are fully vaccinated.

To date, 1,225,575 doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 doses of Moderna and 105,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations

There are 153 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, four fewer than reported Friday. Forty-four COVID patients are in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Friday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the six people who died: