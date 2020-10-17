Oregon reports 388 new COVID-19 cases, 3more deaths

The state’s death toll from the coronavirus has risen from 617 people to 620.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Saturday reported 388 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths in the state.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released the following information about the three people who died:

Oregon’s 618th COVID-19 death was an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died Oct. 9 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 619th COVID-19 death was an 83-year-old woman in Wallowa County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died Sept. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 620th COVID-19 death was a 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died Oct. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 39,316.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Saturday with 95, followed by Washington County with 50.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 1

Benton: 2

Clackamas: 30

Columbia: 4

Coos: 5

Crook: 5

Deschutes: 13

Douglas: 7

Jackson: 24

Josephine: 2

Klamath: 1

Lane: 48

Linn: 8

Malheur: 13

Marion: 49

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 95

Polk: 8

Umatilla: 3

Union: 1

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 1

Washington: 50

Yamhill: 6