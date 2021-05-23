Oregon reports 334 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Sunday’s numbers bring the total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 198,689. The death toll has risen to 2,622.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In its daily update on Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 334 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state and four additional deaths.



Cases and deaths



The cases reported on Sunday were found in the following counties:



Benton (4), Clackamas (26), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (5), Deschutes (43), Douglas (10), Jackson (7), Jefferson (7), Josephine (5), Klamath (7), Lane (28), Linn (21), Marion (51), Morrow (1), Multnomah (67), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (6).



OHA released the following information about the four deaths:



Oregon’s 2,619th COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 20 and died on May 21 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,620th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 22 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,621st COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 21. She had underlying conditions. The place of death is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,622nd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on March 2 and died on May 21 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.



Vaccinations



As of today,1,726,292 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,164,594 who have had at least one vaccine dose.

Oregon has now administered a total of 3,765,116 million vaccine doses, which includes 2,092,218 doses of Pfizer,1,538,260 doses of Moderna 132,924 doses of Johnson & Johnson (1,714 doses were administered but vaccine product information was not specified).