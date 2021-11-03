Oregon reports 306 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

More than 10% of the state's estimated population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday reported 306 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths connected to the virus. There have been 158,291 known cases in the state, including 2,305 deaths.

Multnomah County reported the most cases Wednesday with 61, followed by Washington County with 36. Here's a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (3), Columbia (4), Coos (19), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (17), Douglas (12), Grant (6), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (17), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (2), Marion (29), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Umatilla (6), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (36) and Yamhill (8).

On Friday, Multnomah County, the largest county in the state, will improve from high risk to moderate risk, allowing it to loosen COVID restrictions on businesses. Several other counties will also have improved risk levels, and only two counties -- Coos and Douglas -- will remain extreme risk, which is the highest of four levels.

OHA Weekly Report

The improvement of county risk levels across the state directly corresponds with a downward trend in new cases. According to OHA's weekly report, Oregon reported 1,729 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Mar. 1 through Sunday, Mar. 7 — a 35% decrease from the previous week.

During the same week, new coronavirus-related hospitalizations dropped from 164 to 139, a 15% decline from the previous week and the lowest weekly total in five months. The reported number of deaths increased to 86, up from 57 the previous week.

Vaccinations

On Wednesday, the OHA reported that 24,924 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. A total of 1,204,418 doses have been administered out of the 1,542,635 doses that have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

More than 432,000 Oregonians are reported to be fully vaccinated, which is more than 10% of the state population, based on the most recent estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau, which says there were 4,217,737 people living in the state in 2019.

Hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon is 122, which is 12 fewer than Tuesday. There are 22 COVID patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, nine fewer than Tuesday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the two Oregonians whose deaths were reported Wednesday: