Oregon reports 301 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

The state's death toll due to the virus is now at 447 people.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Health officials on Friday reported nine more Oregonians have died of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is now at 447.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported 301 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 26,054. Friday marks the first time in six days that over 250 cases were reported in the state.

The following information was released about the five people who died:

Oregon’s 439th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 27, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 440th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on June 4 and died on Aug. 23. More information about place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 441st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 23, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 442nd COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Aug. 26, at St. Anthony Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 443rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 25, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 444th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Malheur County who died on Aug. 1. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon’s 445th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Aug. 15, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 446th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 13, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 447th COVID-19 death is a 29-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 22, at OHSU Hospital. He did not have underlying conditions.

Of the 301 newly reported cases on Friday, Multnomah County had the most new cases by far, with 72. Marion and Malheur counties had 43 and 37 new cases, respectively. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Baker: 1

Benton: 1

Clackamas: 27

Coos: 4

Deschutes: 7

Douglas: 3

Jackson: 14

Jefferson: 3

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 4

Lane: 10

Lincoln: 4

Linn: 5

Malheur: 37

Marion: 43

Morrow: 9

Multnomah: 72

Polk: 9

Umatilla: 20

Union: 2

Washington: 20

Yamhill: 5

OHA also announced a workplace outbreak of 25 cases at Milgard Windows and Doors in Washington County. The case count includes everyone linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts of employees. An investigation into the outbreak began on August 21 but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure, OHA said.