Oregon reports 257 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

As of Sunday, 1,843,416 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,237,342 people who have had at least one dose.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced 257 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in its daily update on Sunday.

Sunday’s cases bring the state’s total number of recorded infections to 201,260. The state’s death toll has climbed to 2,668.



Cases and deaths



The cases reported on Sunday were found in the following counties:



Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (29), Columbia (6), Coos (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Harney (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (8), Josephine (2), Klamath (6), Lane (11), Linn (16), Marion (30), Morrow (3), Multnomah (65), Polk (1), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Union (1), Washington (26), Yamhill (10).

OHA released the following information about the two reported deaths:



Oregon’s 2,667th death is a 44-year-old man from Marion county who tested positive on May 28 and died on May 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,668th death is a 57-year-old man from Marion county who tested positive on May 18 and died on May 23 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.



Hospitalizations



There are 250 patients across Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19, which is seven fewer than was reported on Saturday. There are 60 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is four more than was reported on Saturday.



The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,836, which is an 11.3% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 274.

Vaccinations



Oregon has now administered a total of 2,203,469 doses of Pfizer, 1,599,347 doses of Moderna and 142,531 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The seven-day running average is now 25,929 doses per day.