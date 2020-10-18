Oregon reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

The state’s death toll from the coronavirus remains at 620.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Sunday reported 220 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths in the state.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Sunday with 58, followed by Washington County with 22 and Marion with 33.

The OHA released the following information on counties with new cases:

Benton: 3

Clackamas: 8

Columbia: 4

Coos: 4

Deschutes: 6

Douglas: 2

Jackson: 21

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 2

Lane: 33

Lincoln: 1

Linn: 7

Malheur: 2

Marion: 33

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 58

Polk: 2

Umatilla: 3

Wallowa: 1

Washington: 22

Yamhill: 6

The OHA also released its modeling projections for COVID-19 which, according to their data, shows a continued spread of the virus over the last several weeks.