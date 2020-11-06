Oregon reports 178 COVID-19 cases; new highest daily total of pandemic

The previous high of 146 cases was reported on Sunday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Thursday reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, and two more deaths.

Oregon’s death toll is now 171 people.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, 178 cases is the highest single-day total since the pandemic began. The previous high of 146 cases was reported on Sunday.

The reasons for Thursday’s record number of new cases can be attributed to more widespread testing, increased contact tracing, active monitoring of close contacts of cases and workplace outbreaks, the OHA said.

State health officials have repeatedly said that despite the recent spike in cases, Oregon’s overall rate of infection remains among the lowest in the U.S.

The 178 new cases were found in the following counties:

Clackamas: 47

Clatsop: 1

Crook: 2

Deschutes: 1

Hood River: 1

Jefferson: 3

Lake: 2

Lane: 3

Lincoln: 9

Marion: 34

Multnomah: 43

Polk: 4

Umatilla: 4

Union: 1

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 1

Washington: 15

Yamhill: 6

Multnomah County accounted for 24% of Thursday’s newly reported cases. The county is the only one in Oregon that hasn’t entered the first phase of reopening, although officials are hoping to get approval from Gov. Brown’s office and the OHA to reopen Friday.

The people who died of COVID-19 were an 84-year-old Clackamas County woman who tested positive on June 6 and died June 9, and a 66-year-old Yamhill County man who tested positive June 3 and died June 10.

Both had underlying health conditions.

Oregon has a total of 5,237 cases (including presumptive cases) as of Thursday morning.

The number of known active infections in Oregon is unclear.

While presumptive cases have not yet tested positive, they have shown COVID-19 symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

State data shows as of Thursday 161,643 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Oregon and 156,567 tests (96.8%) have come back negative.