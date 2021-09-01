Oregon reports 1,643 new COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 28 more deaths in its daily update on Saturday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced 1,643 new confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases, as well as 28 more deaths in its daily update on Saturday.

This brings the state's total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,603. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 124,476.

Vaccinations continue in Oregon under Phase 1a, according to OHA. An additional 13,448 vaccinations were reported to have been administered. The state has administered a total of 88,362 vaccine doses.

All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.

The cases reported Saturday were found in the following counties:

Baker (4)

Benton (37)

Clackamas (125)

Clatsop (5)

Columbia (25)

Coos (12)

Crook (18)

Curry (3)

Deschutes (80)

Douglas (20)

Harney (6)

Hood River (12)

Jackson (121)

Jefferson (8)

Josephine (54)

Klamath (35)

Lake (1)

Lane (101)

Lincoln (13)

Linn (49)

Malheur (23)

Marion (106)

Morrow (14)

Multnomah (369)

Polk (38)

Sherman (1)

Tillamook (7)

Umatilla (91)

Union (15)

Wallowa (2)

Wasco (17)

Washington (175)

Yamhill (56)

OHA released the following information about the 28 deaths:

Oregon’s 1576th COVID-19 death was a 100-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on December 14 and died on January 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1577th COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on December 21 and died on January 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1578th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on December 21 and died on January 7 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1579th COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on January 5 and died on January 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1580th COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on December 31 and died on January 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1581st COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1582nd COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on December 11 and died on December 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1583rd COVID-19 death was a 92-year-old woman in Jackson County who died on December 26 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1584th COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old woman in Jackson County who died on January 1 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1585th COVID-19 death was a 98-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1586th COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1587th COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on December 22 and died on December 31 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1588th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on December 17 and died on December 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1589th COVID-19 death was a 95-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on December 12 and died on December 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1590th COVID-19 death was a 70-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 13 and died on January 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1591st COVID-19 death was an 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on November 27 and died on December 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1592nd COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on December 30 and died on January 7 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1593rd COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on January 4 and died on January 6 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1594th COVID-19 death was a 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 28 and died on December 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1595th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 7 and died on January 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1596th COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 17 and died on January 3; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1597th COVID-19 death was a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 17 and died on December 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1598th COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 16 and died on January 5; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1599th COVID-19 death was a 68-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 7 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1600th COVID-19 death was a 95-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 31 and died on January 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1601st COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 27 and died on December 27. The location of death and the presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1602nd COVID-19 death was an 85-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 27 and died on January 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1603rd COVID-19 death was a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 7 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

There are 421 people hospitalized for COVID-19, which is 30 fewer people than there was reported on Friday. There are 81 people in intensive care unity beds, which is seven fewer than was reported on Friday.