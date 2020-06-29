Oregon reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Monday’s 146 new confirmed and presumed cases breaks a streak of three days in a row of more than 200 cases in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Monday reported 146 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The state’s death toll is now 204 people.

The Oregon Health Authority released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 203rd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died on June 27. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 204th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 17 and died on June 27. He had underlying medical conditions.

Monday’s 146 new confirmed and presumed cases breaks a streak of three days in a row of more than 200 cases in Oregon. The statewide case total is now 8,485.

The county with the highest case count on Monday was Multnomah with 29. Here are the counties where new cases were reported:

Clackamas: 18

Deschutes: 2

Douglas: 2

Jackson: 3

Jefferson: 3

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 5

Lake: 2

Lane: 6

Malheur: 5

Marion: 14

Multnomah: 29

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 15

Union: 5

Wasco: 6

Washington: 27

Yamhill: 1

The OHA said starting Monday, state epidemiologists are using a new method for reporting daily cases. They will assign a date to each case when the case is first known to the state or to local health department as confirmed or presumptive. Health officials say this method will be a better representation of the number of cases reported on any given day.

OHA also released its weekly testing summary. It shows that since testing began, Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate is 3.4% of tests performed, which is considerably lower than the national average of 9%.

But just for the week of June 20-27, the positive testing rate was 4.3%.