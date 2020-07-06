Oregon reports 146 new COVID-19 cases; highest daily total of pandemic

The total includes 61 new cases in Lincoln County, where there is an outbreak at Pacific Seafood.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Sunday reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, and one more death.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, 146 cases is the highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

The OHA reported an outbreak of 65 cases at Pacific Seafood in Lincoln County. The investigation into the outbreak started June 2, but the initial case count was less than five workers. The OHA publicly reports outbreaks of more than five cases in workplaces with more than 30 employees.

Sixty-one new cases were reported in Lincoln County on Sunday.

State and county public health officials are working with Pacific Seafood to protect workers and conduct "extensive" contact tracing. The risk to the general public is low, the OHA said.

Workplace outbreaks, more widespread testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases are all factors in the spike in daily cases, the OHA said.

The 146 new cases were found in the following counties:

Clackamas: 18

Deschutes: 2

Hood River: 12

Lincoln: 61

Linn: 1

Marion: 11

Multnomah: 22

Umatilla: 5

Wasco: 2

Washington: 8

Yamhill: 4

The person who died of COVID-19 was a 71-year-old Malheur County man who tested positive on June 1. No additional information about him was immediately released.

Oregon's death toll is 164 people.

The state has a total of 4,808 cases (including presumptive cases) as of Sunday morning.

The number of known active infections in Oregon is unclear.

While presumptive cases have not yet tested positive, they have shown COVID-19 symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

Despite the recent spike in cases, Oregon’s overall rate of infection remains among the lowest in the U.S.

In its weekly report on the pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority said 1.9% of people tested during the week of May 25-31 tested positive for the coronavirus. That percentage is up slightly from 1.7% during the previous week.

The number of COVID-19 tests administered (18,215) during the week of May 25-31 increased by 5% from the previous week.

State data shows as of Friday 143,118 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Oregon and 138,676 tests (96.8%) have come back negative.