Oregon reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Sunday and Oregon's death toll remains 2,763.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 138 new positive and presumptively positive cases of COVID-19 in its daily update on Sunday.



The additional 138 cases bring Oregon’s total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 208,136; the death toll remains 2,763.



On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) gave a press conference on the Delta variant of the coronavirus which was first spotted in India. It is the most transmissible strain of coronavirus yet. WHO urged even those who have been vaccinated to continue to play it safe with masks to avoid becoming part of a transmission train.



Vaccinations



The seven-day running average of vaccinations in Oregon is 7,755 doses per day.



Oregon has now administered 2,471,569 doses of Pfizer, 1,730,289 doses of Moderna and 166,629 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,946,825 doses of Pfizer, 2,226,140 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.



For more information about vaccines in Oregon, visit OHA’s dashboards.

Cases



The cases reported on Sunday were found in the following counties:

Clackamas (18), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (5), Lane (13), Linn (10), Marion (11), Morrow (1), Multnomah (17), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (3).