Oregon reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

The CDC is having issues with their data, which will keep OHA from officially tracking vaccination numbers from all sources until at least June 15.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported no new deaths in its daily update on Monday. That leaves the death toll for the state unchanged at 2,730 people. OHA did report 127 new cases, which brings the state’s total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 205,154.



Cases and deaths



Monday’s reported cases were found in the following counties:



Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (25), Clatsop (5), Columbia (2), Crook (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (12), Grant (1), Harney (9), Josephine (3), Lane (5), Linn (13), Morrow (2), Multnomah (30), Union (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (3).

Vaccinations



OHA relies on Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) data reports to calculate how many more Oregonians need to be vaccinated before the 70% marker for reopening the state is reached. However, OHA reports that the CDC is having an issue with its data streams.



The CDC data update is the only place where Oregonian's vaccination records from all providers, including those who received their shots out of state, are kept. The issue is anticipated to be resolved by June 15.

Oregon has now administered 2,382,590 doses of Pfizer, 1,674,408 doses of Moderna and 156,692 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The seven-day running average is now 16,766 doses per day.

As of today, 2,323,460 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,038,610 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 71,522. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

For more information on COVID-19 in Oregon, you can go to OHA’s dashboards.

Hospitalizations



There are 174 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 11 more than was reported on Sunday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, which is seven more than was reported on Sunday.