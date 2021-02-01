Oregon reports 1,010 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Oregon's death toll rose to 1,492, nearing the 1,500 mark.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Saturday in its daily update that there were 1,010 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths.

The new deaths bring the state's death toll to 1,492 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total number of infections rose to 116,348 with Saturday's newly listed infections.

Two more people are in the hospital in Saturday's report than there were in Friday's report. A total of 468 people are hospitalized in Oregon with COVID-19 and of those, 109 patients are in Intensive Care Unit beds.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

The new COVID-19 cases were found in the following counties:

Baker (2)

Benton (18)

Columbia (26)

Crook (10)

Curry (1)

Deschutes (66)

Douglas (11)

Gilliam (2)

Harney (2)

Hood River (11)

Jackson (22)

Jefferson (28)

Josephine (35)

Klamath (78)

Lane (101)

Lincoln (16)

Linn (35)

Malheur (14)

Marion (134)

Morrow (4)

Multnomah (197)

Polk (37)

Tillamook (5)

Umatilla (53)

Wallowa (1)

Wasco (10)

Washington (91)

The following information was released about the two people who died:

Oregon’s 1,491st COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,492nd COVID-19 death was a 95-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Dec. 31 at Mercy Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

OHA has been releasing information about vaccinations since doses were delivered to Oregon.

On Saturday, OHA recorded 880 doses of the vaccine administered which raised the state's total of first vaccine doses administered to 45,295.

All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).