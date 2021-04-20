Oregon Real ID deadline is looming

On Oct. 1st, anyone hoping to fly will need identification that is Real ID-compliant. That includes passports.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Beginning Oct. 1, anyone hoping to board an airplane must have identification that is compliant with the Department of Homeland Security’s tighter airport screening process.

A simple Oregon driver's license that does not have the Real ID option does not meet that criteria. And so far, the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says they've only issued about 177,000 Real IDs since the option first became available to Oregonians in July 2020.

You can read more from the Transportation Security Administration about why Real ID

It’s important to know that this really only applies to people with air travel plans, but even unexpected air travel becomes necessary sometimes.

"One of the biggest concerns at TSA and the airport too, is people who don't fly very often. And then suddenly they get invited to a wedding across the country," said David House, an Oregon DMV spokesman. "It may be too late because it can take time to get the documents to prove that you're you, prove your identity, prove your legal residence in order to get a passport or in order to get a driver's license with a Real ID option."

In addition to locating all those documents, there is, of course, an increasing wait to get one as the Oct. 1 deadline approaches.

In order to get an Oregon Real ID, you must make an in-person trip to a local DMV office. Because of ongoing COVID restrictions, all such in-person transactions require an appointment.

"We're about two months out in appointments," said House. "So even if there's a small chance you might travel by air, don't wait. Act now and make sure you have what you need before you book your flight."

There are other forms of documentation that meet Real ID criteria, including a passport or passport card, but only about 37% of Oregonians have one. And, obtaining a passport can often take months. You can find all Real ID-compliant forms of ID on the TSA website.

Oregon expects to issue about 900-thousand REAl-IDs, in time, but the DMV notes they do not have the capacity to hit that number by the October 1st deadline.