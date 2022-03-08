Oregon Psilocybin Services to finalize rules around administration, production in December 2022

"Magic mushrooms" containing the psychedelic compound psilocybin will soon be available to people over the age of 21, to be taken in a licensed facility.

OREGON, USA — Taking magic mushrooms in Oregon will be a legal possibility next year, once Oregon Psilocybin Services finalizes that rules for its administration and production. Those rules must be in place by Dec. 31, 2022, so the state can begin taking license applications on Jan. 2, 2023.

Until then, the OHA-housed Oregon Psilocybin Services Section is in a development period, working to build a first-of-its kind-regulatory framework. There are many components health experts are addressing — everything from developing facilitator training programs to creating a product tracking system — with the help of the Psilocybin Advisory Board.

"Ballot Measure 109, otherwise known as the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act, was passed by Oregon voters in November of 2020," said Angie Allbee, the Section Manager for Oregon Psilocybin Services. "What it did was create a licensing and regulatory framework for the production of psilocybin products and the provision of psilocybin services in Oregon. This is available to individuals 21 years of age or older, that would like to access psilocybin services. It does not need a prescription or a referral from a provider."

While you won't be able to purchase it and take it home, Allbee said clients will have an opportunity to take psilocybin in a controlled, licensed service center overseen by licensed facilitators.

"Psilocybin products will be sold to the clients, and that's where the psilocybin services, the actually journey takes place," Albee said.

"Most of the action is internal and that can be different for different folks because we come to this experience with our own stuff," said Tom Eckert, a longtime psilocybin advocate and psychotherapist, "So that's kind of the neat thing about psilocybin and the experience of psilocybin as a therapeutic agent, it kind of goes where it needs to go."

Eckert and his late wife, Sheri, campaigned for psilocybin services in Oregon since 2015. He previously served on the Psilocybin Advisory Board, and is opening a facilitator training program called InnerTrek.

"I've always thought that the beating heart of this whole program is the practitioners, the facilitators," he said, "We need competent, trained practitioners really understand this specific modality."

As many seek out more information on how to become a practitioner or how to access services in 2023, some local communities are pushing back. Clackamas County Commissioners unanimously voted late last month to put a temporary local ban on psilocybin services and manufacturing on the November ballot.

Meantime, Washington County Commissioners went in the other direction this week, voting 3 to 2 against posing the question of a psilocybin ban to voters.