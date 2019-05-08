SALEM, Ore. — A program serving children with mothers in prison is in jeopardy after the Oregon Legislature ended its funding.

The Statesman Journal reports the Family Preservation Project connects more than 400 women at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility with their children, providing supervised visits, parent coaching, resource centers and post-prison support.

One of the project's programs, Between the Lines, lets incarcerated parents read books into recorders, then mail the recording and book to their children. Others support those taking care of inmates' children by offering camps, donations and gifts.

Funding for the past two bienniums provided $400,000 per biennium, which represents about half of the program's budget, said Family Preservation Project Director Jessica Katz.

But after state support failed to pass in the recently ended legislative session, there is a scramble to raise $200,000 to continue operating until the next session in February 2020.

There is a GoFundMe for the program, which has already raised $13,070 from 110 donors.