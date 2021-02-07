Gov. Brown calls on Oregon OSHA to enact emergency heat protections

Permanent rules are expected to be adopted this fall, but Gov. Brown said it became clear "immediate action was necessary."

The temporary rules are expected to expand requirements for employers to provide shade, rest time and cool water for workers during heat events.

The governor's office said Oregon OSHA will continue working on permanent rules focused on worker safety during heat and other extreme weather conditions, which are expected to be adopted in the fall. That was already in the works before the deadly heat wave, but "it became clear that immediate action was necessary in order to protect Oregonians," said Gov. Brown in a statement.

Under its general rules for all workplaces, Oregon OSHA can cite employers for not protecting workers during extreme weather, but the specifics about how to protect them are left up to the employer.

According to the governor's office, Gov. Brown has directed state agencies to complete a review to determine how the state can improve its response to future heat waves. Multnomah County, where at least 67 people died due to the heat, will also conduct its own review.

The governor will also meet with state agency and county leaders, Oregon’s Medicaid Coordinated Care Organizations (CCOs) and affected communities to discuss how to protect low-income Oregonians as extreme weather events become more common.

Gov. Brown's full statement: