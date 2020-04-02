PORTLAND, Ore. — The director of Oregon’s elections division joined federal law enforcement officials to discuss election security, highlighting their efforts to keep elections fair and safe, and to protect voters from disinformation campaigns.

It comes the day before they hold a symposium on the subject in Salem.

Elections Division Director Stephen Trout was joined by Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, and Renn Cannon, FBI Special Agent in Charge in Oregon.

The officials highlighted Oregon’s first-in-the-nation mail-in ballot system. They also spoke about the team formed in the wake of the 2016 elections that focuses on cyber attacks. The team is made up of officials from county, state and federal agencies.

At the time of Tuesday's news conference, the results from the Iowa caucuses were still pending. A statement from the Iowa Democratic Party said, “We have every indication that our systems were secure and there was not a cyber security intrusion.” It blamed problems with a new technical application that triggered a manual count for the major delay in reporting results.

But it is the type of digital-age problem that can sow a lack of confidence in elections systems from voters.

Asked for reaction to the Iowa Democratic caucus problems, Director Trout said, “We need to wait and see what’s actually happened. A lot of times when there are new systems that are rolled out or new protocols, if there’s not enough training or not enough testing there can be challenges. At this point I haven’t seen anything to indicate that the integrity of the election has been compromised.”

