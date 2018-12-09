PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon National Guardsmen headed to the East Coast on Wednesday to help with Hurricane Florence relief.

Twelve members of the Oregon Air National Guard’s 125th Special Tactics Squadron deployed to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. They plan to provide relief after the hurricane passes through by conducting rescue operations and clearing air fields that may be covered in debris after the hurricane.

Florence is approaching the North and South Carolina coasts as a Category 3 hurricane, with winds of 120 mph. Forecasters expect it to make landfall Friday.

“This is one of our many missions to protect and serve the United States of America,” said 142nd Fighter Wing Vice Commander Col. Todd Hofford. “We have a very elite group of special operations forces that include Air Force combat controllers and pararescuemen that have a unique skill set in this time of need.”

The squadron brought inflatable Zodiac boats, all-terrain vehicles and mini-bikes with them to Delaware.

