Oregon man accused of kidnapping Canadian teen arraigned on five felony counts

Noah Madrano was arrested July 3, a week after the 13-year-old victim was reported missing in Edmonton. The teen was found in Oregon City and returned to her family.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — The Oregon City man accused of kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Canadian girl was arraigned Tuesday on five felony counts.

Noah Madrano, 40 appeared in Clackamas County Circuit Court and was charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and first-degree sexual abuse. The first two charges are class A felonies, and the others are class B.

The teen was reported missing in Edmonton, Alberta on June 24. She was found with Madrano nine days later in Oregon City, and he was arrested. The teen was taken to a hospital and later released to her parents.

The FBI was involved in the case; Oregon City police said they arrested Madrano per an FBI request, and the FBI's Portland office subsequently confirmed he was arrested for allegedly luring the victim to the United States.

Madrano will also face charges of child luring and possibly additional charges in Canada, according to a press release from Edmonton police last week.

Madrano made his first court appearance July 5. His bail was set at $500,000.

Authorities said he met the victim on social media. Edmonton-based CTV reporter Nicole Lampa, who has been covering the story, said Edmonton police reported that Madrano had made his way to Edmonton a few days after the girl went missing.

He was then seen in Mission, British Columbia, and about a week after the FBI and Edmonton and Oregon City police tracked both him and the victim to Oregon City about a week after her disappearance.

The Edmonton Journal first reported that Madrano appeared to have produced content that aired on Portland-based radio station KBOO-FM, and in a series of tweets on July 3 the station said it had received "disturbing information regarding the behavior of an on-air volunteer that we had no knowledge of prior to this morning," although it did not mention Madrano by name.