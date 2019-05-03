PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor and attorney general and the Oregon Medical Association have joined a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the new rule that will restrict access to reproductive information for women.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene and joined by 21 states' Attorney General.

The "gag rule" as it's called would bar taxpayer funded family planning clinics from making abortion referrals. Also clinics that receive Title X federal grants would be barred from sharing office space with abortion providers.

The lawsuit asks the court to immediately block the new rule. The American Medical Association contends the rule would violate patients’ rights under the Code of Medical Ethics, would force doctors to violate their obligation to give honest and informed advice, and would harm millions of patients who rely on Title X for their reproductive health.

“The Oregon medical community is deeply troubled by government rules that intrude on the practice of medicine and the physician-patient relationship,” said Fred Williams, MD, president of the 8,000-member OMA. “This rule sets a dangerous precedent and its impact on Title X will put vulnerable patients at risk."



Title X, the only federal grant program that funds family planning programs to help patients access contraception, breast and cervical cancer screenings, well-woman exams, screening and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, and other related health services.

“We will not stand by as the Trump Administration delivers another yet roadblock to accessing health care services that patients need to thrive,” said Oregon Governor Kate Brown. “I am committed to protecting access to family planning, reproductive, and preventive health care for low-income and underserved Oregonians, and I am proud to join so many of my fellow governors in this fight.”

"Every patient deserves to have candid conversations with her doctor about her medical care. If this rule is implemented, it will be devastating to health care clinics which depend on Title X funds to serve countless families in every state," said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

Title X was enacted in 1970 and makes family planning services available to low-income individuals for free or at low cost.

Planned Parenthood says it will leave the program if the rule is implement. Planned Parenthood serves 1.6 million of the 4 million women who get care through Title X.





