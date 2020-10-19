Oregon Humane Society's Pug Crawl costume contest goes virtual

People have until Nov. 1 to vote for their favorite costume-clad pug.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Humane Society (OHS) is bringing pugs in costumes to your living room for this year's Pug Crawl.

The annual event was hosted virtually Sunday on the OHS Facebook page, showcasing a costume contest that features photos of adorably dressed up pugs submitted by their owners.

The theme was "Pugtoberfest," though a number of participating pugs are shown in Halloween costumes.

People have until Nov. 1 to choose their winners in the costume contest, which features three categories: Most Technical, Best Themed Costume and Most Creative.

Normally, there is a panel of judges who decide the winners, but this year anyone can vote.