PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Humane Society is helping the Lincoln County Animal Shelter by taking in some of its animals.

The Lincoln County Shelter was forced to close indefinitely due to unsafe levels of mold.

Monday afternoon, OHS received 42 cats and kittens along with two dogs from Lincoln County.

Since June 1, more than 1,300 felines have arrived at OHS. This is close to 250 more kittens than the same time period in 2018.

"We are able to help thousands of cats and kittens each year because our compassionate community supports adoption,” said Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO.

The kittens and cats from Lincoln County will be available for adoption at the Oregon Humane Society’s main shelter beginning Thursday, July 25.

All adoptions include vaccines, spay/neuter, microchip, one month of pet insurance for Oregon residents and a health exam with a vet of your choosing.