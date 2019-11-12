PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Humane Society celebrated its 11,000th pet adoption of the year when a 2-year-old Labrador-Weimaraner mix named Max went home with his new forever family.

The Dunlap family made the adoption official Wednesday and took Max to their home in Damascus, Oregon.

Dana and Tony Dunlap met Max three days earlier. While Dana had an instant connection with Max, Tony was conflicted because he wanted a smaller dog.

After reflecting on Dana’s connection with Max, Tony put a hold on Max to surprise his wife.

“Sometimes you just know,” Tony said.

This is the 10th straight year that the OHS has found homes for at least 11,000 pets.

"Each year, we set a goal of finding homes for 11,000 pets, and it warms my heart to know that we will be exceeding the goal this year. It's wonderful to see people opening their hearts to shelter animals," said OHS President Sharon Harmon.

The OHS adopts more animals from its shelter on Northeast Columbia Boulevard than any other single shelter facility on the West Coast. OHS never puts a time limit on how long a pet remains available for adoption.

The Dunlap family brought Max home.

Oregon Humane Society

MORE: Portland cat turns up 1,300 miles away, 5 years later

MORE: 'They can learn from me': Owner of rescued dog says she'll get him microchipped