Oregon House speaker calls for Rep. Brian Stout's resignation

In a statement, Rep. Rayfield said he no longer believes Rep. Stout can effectively serve.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon House Speaker Dan Rayfield on Tuesday asked for the resignation of Representative Brian Stout after a Columbia County judge upheld a restraining order against Stout.

“I’ve been deeply troubled by the allegations of sexual abuse and abusive behavior since they surfaced. These allegations have now been upheld by Judge Callahan," Rayfield said in a statement KGW obtained.

“The behavior described in the judge’s order does not align with the values of the House of Representatives. I no longer believe he can effectively serve and should therefore resign. Whether he makes that decision or not, he will remain without any committee assignments,” Rayfield's statement continues.

Rep. Stout is a Republican who was elected last fall representing district 31 which includes all parts of Columbia County, parts of rural Washington County and small portions of two additional surrounding counties, according to the Oregon Legislature website.

Over the past few months Stout has been challenging a five-year restraining order submitted against him by a former campaign volunteer. The volunteer alleged he sexually assaulted her and threatened her life, according to The Oregonian.

Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Cathleen Callahan upheld the protective order Tuesday, writing the victim was credible while stout was not, The Oregonian reports.

According to the Oregon Capital Chronicle, Callahan wrote a 13-page letter to attorneys outlining months of court hearings. The letter states that the relationship between Stout and the victim started in 2020. It also points out that the victim recounts their relationship as violent from the beginning. The letter describes one account from the victim who said Stout threatened to push her over a cliff at Multnomah Falls if she revealed the relationship to anyone. The victim also alleged Stout touched her inappropriately in public and pressured her to partake in sexual acts in which she was not comfortable.

Here is the summary Judge Callahan wrote within the same letter, according to the Oregon Capital Chronicle.

“Petitioner and respondent began a friendly relationship and when petitioner ended it, respondent pursued her after the breakup. When that approach failed, he began confronting the friends who were supporting petitioner,” Callahan wrote. “Respondent then amplified the bullying by the malicious and unjustified harming of petitioner’s reputation.”

Stout then “switched to playing the victim,” Callahan also wrote.

Stout did provide a statement by phone to the Oregon Capital Chronicle disagreeing with the recent ruling, “While always respectful of the judicial process, I strongly disagree with the recent ruling on the hearing, and I’m currently spending some time in review,” he said. “Additional conversations and reflection with my family and community will be ongoing over the next few days and following weeks.”

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here