The bill would prevent public schools and employers from discriminating against cultural hairstyles like locs and braids.

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon state House passed the CROWN Act unanimously this week, making the state one step closer in joining Washington, California and other states prohibiting race-based hair discrimination.

The CROWN Act is an acronym for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair." State Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Clackamas) is a chief sponsor of the bill in Oregon.

"It's common for women to be shown the corporate grooming guide if they wear their hair in locs," said Bynum. "It’s also common for people to not get jobs. It’s common for students to have to take extra measures to cut or restrain their hair."

The bill prevents public schools and employers from discriminating against cultural hairstyles like braids, twists and locs. Bynum first proposed the legislation in 2020.

“This fascination yet stigmatization of our natural hair is what we’re trying to get at in this bill,” said Bynum at a hearing in February.

Bynum also spoke about the negative experiences she and her kids had with their hair.

"She asked me to send a note to her teacher, asking if she could stand at the back of the line in the queue in the classroom," said Bynum, speaking about her youngest daughter. When Bynum asked why, her daughter told her it was because people were touching her hair.

"The way that it’s just natural to us is foreign for many people here in Oregon," she said.