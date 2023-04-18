Holocaust Remembrance Day observed by Oregon museum with the Reading of the Names

Every year, on this day, communities around the world uphold the memory of Holocaust victims with a public recitation of their names, ages and birthplaces.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Holocaust Remembrance Day was observed by the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education (OJMCHE) with the Reading of the Names at Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland Tuesday afternoon.

Today marks 78 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp that was ran by Nazi Germans in Poland where more than 6 million people were murdered. Every year, on this day, communities around the world uphold the memory of Holocaust victims through the Reading of the Names — a public recitation of Holocaust victims' names, ages and birthplaces.

"It's an opportunity to take some time and reflect and read aloud the names of those who were murdered in the Holocaust," said Judy Margles, executive director of OJMCHE.

OJMCHE receives a list of names created by Yad Vashem, a Holocaust museum in Irsael, according to Margles.

"We read about 5,000 names over the course of eight hours," she said.

Margles expressed the importance to remember and honor those who died. She said this time also gives communities an opportunity to cherish those who survived.

"Our community of survivors of the Holocaust are very important to us, but especially at my museum," she said. "Remembering is a way to teach. We want our students, and our adults alike, who come and see our exhibitions or take part in one of our programs, to understand that understanding the way that the Holocaust happened is a way to understand how we might prevent current and future atrocities."

In 2017, the Oregon museum debuted their new and permanent 15,000 square-foot home on 724 Northwest Davis Street near the North Park Blocks in downtown Portland. Expanding their space allowed the museum to add new exhibits with interactive, modern twists. It also features a robust series of virtual programming including films, lectures and more.