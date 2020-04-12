Oregon hits single-day record 2,176 new COVID-19 cases; death toll surpasses 1,000

New modeling shows daily cases in the state could increase to more than 2,000 per day by Christmas Eve, the Oregon Health Authority says.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday announced grim record highs for new COVID-19 cases and deaths in a single day.

OHA reported 2,176 new cases, the largest daily record by far, and 30 more Oregonians have died of coronavirus complications. The previous daily records were 1,669 new cases, which was unusually high due to delayed reporting because of Thanksgiving, and 24 deaths.

The state's case count is at 81,437 and the death toll is 1,003 people.

Gov. Kate Brown described the death toll surpassing 1,000 people as a tragic milestone.

“On this somber day, our hearts go out to all the families and friends who have lost a loved one and to all Oregonians who have suffered and sacrificed during this pandemic," Brown said.

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients across Oregon dropped to 557 on Friday, two fewer than Thursday. There are 115 coronavirus patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, six more than yesterday.

Unfortunately, new modeling released Friday by OHA shows the worst may be yet to come.

"The current level of transmission could generate 'exponential' growth, resulting in approximately 2,000 new daily cases and 75 additional daily hospitalizations by Dec. 24," an OHA news release said.

If the spread of the coronavirus reached the levels from mid-October, new daily cases could reach 2,700 and patients needing hospitalization would increase to 110 per day.

There is some good news.

The model also shows that Oregonians are practicing physical distancing at the highest levels since the beginning of the summer, with the majority of Oregonians wearing face coverings when outside or indoors where six feet of distance cannot be maintained.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Baker: 15

Benton: 25

Clackamas: 176

Clatsop: 15

Columbia: 8

Coos: 30

Crook: 20

Curry: 6

Deschutes: 129

Douglas: 28

Gilliam: 1

Grant: 3

Harney: 3

Hood River: 27

Jackson: 172

Jefferson: 33

Josephine: 37

Klamath: 97

Lane: 127

Lincoln: 11

Linn: 65

Malheur: 37

Marion: 188

Morrow: 18

Multnomah: 388

Polk: 43

Sherman: 1

Tillamook: 4

Umatilla: 74

Union: 20

Wasco: 21

Washington: 319

Yamhill: 35

COVID-19 cases by Oregon county: (view larger)

OHA released the following information about the 30 Oregonians who died:

Oregon’s 974th COVID-19 death was an 85-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 1 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 975th COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Nov. 28 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 976th COVID-19 death was a 79-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 2 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 977th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 23 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 978th COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died at her residence. Date of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 979th COVID-19 death was a 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died at her residence. Date of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 980th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 981st COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 982nd COVID-19 death was a 79-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 983rd COVID-19 death was a 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 3 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 984th COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 2 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 985th COVID-19 death was a 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Dec. 3 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 986th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Nov. 29 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center-Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 987th COVID-19 death was a 68-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 988th COVID-19 death was a 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 2 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 989th COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Dec. 2 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 990th COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 991st COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Dec. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 992nd COVID-19 death was a 94-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 993rd COVID-19 death was a 52-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Dec. 2 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 994th COVID-19 death was a 59-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Nov. 28 at St. Charles Medical Center-Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 995th COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Nov. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 996th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 997th COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 2 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 998th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Nov. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 999th COVID-19 death was a 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 25 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1000th COVID-19 death was a 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1001st COVID-19 death was a 60-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Nov. 25 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1002nd COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 3 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1003rd COVID-19 death was a 96-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 24. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.