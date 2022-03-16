With poaching on the rise, Oregon hires special prosecutor

The new position comes as the state has seen a spike in the unsolved illegal killing of deer, elk and wolves.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Justice has hired a special prosecutor dedicated to locating, investigating, and prosecuting poachers.

The new position comes as the state has seen a spike in the unsolved illegal killing of deer, elk and wolves, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Jay Hall was hired last month to be the new assistant attorney general dedicated to enforcing anti-poaching laws and providing expertise and resources to local law enforcement for poaching investigations and prosecutions.

Previously he prosecuted major crimes for the Lane County district attorney’s office and developed expertise in using state racketeering laws against organized poaching rings. In 2010 he received an award from the Oregon State Police for prosecuting a poaching ring that killed more than 300 deer and elk.

In 2019, the Oregon Legislature approved money for the Stop Poaching Campaign to increase anti-poaching efforts. The campaign includes working with communities to find poachers, adding four Oregon State Police troopers and a sergeant to increase enforcement, and hiring an anti-poaching prosecutor.

According to Oregon State Police, 447 big game species like wolves, bears, and antelope were killed in 2020. That’s a major increase from the 324 big game species that were killed in 2019.