Highway 101 closed near Rockaway Beach following fatal crash

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. — A crash that killed one person and seriously injured others has closed Highway 101 two miles south of Rockaway Beach.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Transportation said the highway would likely be closed for several hours. There is no easy detour around the crash, ODOT said. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route or expect long delays.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Highway 101 stretches the entirety of the Oregon Coast and is the major thoroughfare for travelers along the coast.