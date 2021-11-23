Watch Live: Oregon health and education leaders give COVID-19 update

On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that more than 5,000 Oregonians have died from COVID-19. The state's case rates have been trending downward recently.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Members of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) will give an update on COVID-19 during a news conference Tuesday morning. It's scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

OHA Director Patrick Allen is set to speak, along with OHA Health Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger and ODE Director Colt Gill.

The news conference comes days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and one day after the OHA reported that more than 5,000 Oregonians have died from COVID-19. The agency reported 103 new deaths over the weekend, raising the state's death toll to 5,017.

Oregon's daily number of reported COVID-19 cases have been trending downward for about two months. The state's daily number of reported cases dropped below 1,000 on two weekdays last week, for the first time since July, according to OHA data.