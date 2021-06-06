Oregon Health Authority reports 258 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Sunday’s numbers bring the total number of reported infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 203,252 and the death toll to 2,694.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 258 new presumptive and positive COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in its daily update on Sunday.



Sunday’s numbers bring the total number of reported infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 203,252 and the death toll to 2,694.



Cases and deaths



The cases reported on Sunday were found in the following counties:

Baker (1), Clackamas (41), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Crook (5), Deschutes (19), Douglas (11), Harney (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (2), Josephine (1), Klamath (6), Lane (18), Linn (11), Marion (35), Multnomah (56), Polk (7), Sherman (1), Union (1), Washington (20), Yamhill (12).



OHA released the following information about the three reported deaths:



Oregon’s 2692nd death was an 84-year-old woman from Jackson county who tested positive on May 28 and died on June 5 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2693rd death was a 57-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 22 and died on June 4. The location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2694th death was a 22-year-old man from Washington county who tested positive on May 30 and died on May 31. The location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.



Hospitalizations



There are 198 people in Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19, which is two more than was reported on Saturday. There are 58 people in intensive care units with COVID-19 which is two fewer than was reported on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,555, which is a 15.3% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 249.