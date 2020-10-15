Oregon has highest weekly COVID-19 case spike in 7 months

Hospitalizations due to infection reached their highest point since mid-July.

PORTLAND, Ore. — More Oregonians tested positive for COVID-19 last week than any other week since the start of the pandemic, and hospitalizations were at their highest peak since mid-July.

From Monday, Oct. 5 to Sunday, Oct. 11, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) detected 2,418 new cases, an 18% spike from the week before, according to the health agency's weekly report summary.

There were 147 state residents in the hospital with the disease, up from 119 the week before.

On a positive note, the number of residents newly tested for COVID-19 rose 26% to 28,490 last week, the positivity rate only rose slightly to 6.4%.

Another 27 residents died of COVID-19 complications last week. The statewide death toll is now at 599.

"The 37,467 COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon to date computes to 884 cases per 100,000 Oregonians; of these, 599—1.6% of all cases reported to date—have died in association with COVID-19," OHA said in a news release.