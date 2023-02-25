Oregon governor declares state of emergency for Multnomah County amid severe cold weather

Portland is currently under a winter weather advisory through Sunday evening and could be lined up for at least one more round of snow this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a state of emergency for Multnomah County due to the ongoing severe cold and snowy weather hitting most of the Portland metro area.

The declaration comes after Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson made the request, according to a news release from the governor's office, and is based on the commendations of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

“This week’s record-breaking snowstorm impacted thousands of Oregonians and has caused increased demand for local warming shelters," Kotek said. "With severe cold weather forecasted through next week the state is dedicated to providing the assistance needed to keep Oregonians warm and safe."

The declaration is retroactive to Saturday and will remain in effect for one week.

The governor's office has also been in communication with other counties in the state that have been impacted, and providing aid. At this time no other county has requested an emergency declaration, according to the governor's office.

Kotek said the emergency declaration ensures state resources, personnel, and equipment can be activated to complement critical local resources as the situation progresses.

"I am grateful to all the volunteers, staff, and first responders who have been working around the clock in response to the storm,” Kotek said.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here