x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Former Scappoose firefighter, twin brother die in small plane crash

Daniel Harro started his career as a firefighter and paramedic with the Scappoose Fire District before moving to Bend in 2014.
Credit: KGW News
Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in a small plane crash with his twin brother near Yellow Pine, Idaho on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

YELLOW PINE, Idaho — An off-duty Bend firefighter and his twin brother died in a small plane crash Monday morning in Idaho, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.  

Daniel Harro and his brother Mark, both 38, were returning to Bend from a camping trip near McCall, Idaho when the crash happened. The cause remains under investigation. 

According to fire and rescue officials, Dan was an "avid flight enthusiast" who was piloting the plane at the time. He is survived by his wife Elisif. 

Daniel started his career as a firefighter and paramedic with the Scappoose Fire District, located northwest of Portland. He was there for several years before moving to Bend in 2014. 

“This is a devastating loss for our family," said Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley. “Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day.”

"This is an absolutely devastating loss to our fire family," said Scappoose Fire spokeswoman Jennifer Motherway.

On Twitter, International Association of Fire Fighters locals 1159 and 1660 expressed their sorrow and support. "Prior to working for Bend Fire, Daniel was a part of the 1660 Family," Tualatin Valley Firefighters local 1660 said. 

RELATED: Firefighter killed while battling wildfire in Oregon

RELATED: Medical examiner identifies pilot killed in Vancouver plane crash

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

State officials aim to permanently ban fires, camping on part of Hayden Island

Before You Leave, Check This Out