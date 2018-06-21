PORTLAND, Ore. – Searchers on Wednesday found a missing Milwaukie, Oregon family who disappeared for days in the northern Canadian wilderness.

Jeffrey Phan, Michelle Lesaca and their two children were spotted a few hours south of the Yukon border.

Police found the family’s abandoned car on June 10 near Dease Lake. A note on the car said the family had gone to look for gas.

Canadian officials said the family originally planned to travel to the Phillippines, and even checked in at Portland International Airport on May 25, but they ended up canceling the tickets.

They drove to Canada a couple weeks later. Police don’t know why the family crossed the border.

