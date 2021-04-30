Oregon emergency officials to hold news conference on chlorine shortage

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management said the shortage is from "a major supplier" and it could "potentially impact local water/sewer utilities."

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will hold a Thursday afternoon news conference to discuss a chlorine shortage. A news release from OEM said the shortage is from “a major supplier” and it could “potentially impact local water/sewer utilities and their customers.”

KGW will stream the news conference, scheduled for 4:30 p.m., in the video player above and on YouTube.

OEM officials will be joined by members of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

According to a report from CNBC published in April, several factors led to a scarcity of chlorine nationwide. Those include "an unprecedented surge in demand last year and a chemical plant fire, which destroyed some manufacturing capacity."