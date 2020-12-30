Oregon DMV booked out for months as appointment-only services pile up

A moratorium that protects drivers from getting a citation for an expired registration or driver’s license will end on Jan. 1. 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is still working through a backlog of customers after being shut down during the beginning of the pandemic.

People who need to update their vehicle's registration soon can expect more leeway from law enforcement, but they should make sure to book an appointment sooner than later. The DMV is still working through the thousands of people who are trying to get in.

“We're just as busy or busier than ever. DMV is serving well over 25,000 customers a week by appointment, which is something we're always looking at improving on," said DMV spokesperson Lauren Mulligan.



DMV visits are by appointment-only during the pandemic, and appointments are currently booked out for the next two to three months.

Mulligan said they’re so busy right now, the DMV is adding positions and hiring additional temporary employees to conduct more behind-the-wheel drive tests.



Lawmakers passed a moratorium earlier this year that protects drivers from getting a citation for having an expired registration or driver’s license. That moratorium expires at the end of this month.



“Now at the beginning of the year, although the moratorium has ended, we do have a grace period in place with law enforcement, and what that means is Oregonians have three months from when their card or registration has expired to get that handled with DMV,” said Mulligan.

That grace period for expired licenses or registrations is only for people whose license or registration expired after Nov. 1. That extension will expire later in the spring of 2021.

Mulligan said it’s best to book that appointment now to avoid any headaches next year.

Appointments can be made on the Oregon DMV website.