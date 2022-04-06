Oregon DMV cuts back due to staffing shortages

If you need to do business at the Oregon DMV, check ahead. Staffing shortages mean closures and cutbacks at some locations through the busy summer season.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It is safe to say that going to the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles is not everyone's favorite errand. But sometimes, you've got to go in person. Unfortunately, that's not possible right now at six locations that are closed for the next few months, and six more that have cut back their operating days and hours.



This week, KGW found people waiting outside of the downtown Portland DMV office who were unaware it is closed Monday through Wednesday right now. The reason? Not enough staff during the DMV's busiest customer service season.



“And that leaves all of our offices in a bind ... so to make sure that offices are staffed and able to serve customers, we're consolidating where our staff are working,” said Lauren Mulligan, public information officer for the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles.

Mulligan says the DMV is doing the best it can. But like a lot of places, it just does not have enough workers right now.



“If they know they need to come into a field office for something that can’t be done online, like being issued a Real ID, to plan ahead and either make an appointment or go online and check the office hours for the office they plan to visit,” Mulligan advised.

The Lake Oswego office is currently open Monday through Wednesday, but closed Thursday and Friday. If you do go there, Mulligan asked that you to remember the folks behind the counter are your friends and neighbors.



“And we really appreciate your patience when you come in; people are working very hard to serve you and we just want our customers to know about some of these changes before they come in so they are not surprised and frustrated when they arrive,” Mulligan said.

And, appropriately, the Oregon DMV also wants you to know they're hiring.



“DMV is a great place to work and we're hoping that people who are interested in joining the DMV team will apply today,” said Mulligan.

These are the DMV offices that are closing entirely through the summer: