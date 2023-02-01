2 Oregon DMV locations in Portland area temporarily closed due to water damage

Both the Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV offices have significant water damage, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

BEAVERTON, Oregon — Burst pipes have led to two DMV offices closing in the Portland metro area for several days. Both the Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV offices have significant water damage, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The Lake Oswego location at Oswego Towne Square on Monroe Parkway is expected to reopen Jan. 9. The Beaverton office in the Cedar Hills Shopping Center won't reopen until Jan. 17 as the damage to that location is said to be more extensive.

What if I have an appointment?

According to ODOT, Customers with appointments are encouraged to go to any other local office on the day of their scheduled appointment and it will be honored. Staff will look up your appointment to confirm it. If you have a drive test appointment at Beaverton, you're asked to go to either the Hillsboro or Sherwood offices at your scheduled time.

Can I get services online?

Over two dozen services have been moved online in the past few years. Among the services you can find online: Renewing or replacing your license or an ID, renewing or replacing a registration, ordering a trip permit, submit a notice of vehicle sale and more.

Some services must still be done in person, such as adding the Real ID option to your license.